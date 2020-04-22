Center Point-Urbana senior sprinter Nicki Thomas may have lost her final high school track season to COVID-19, but it won’t be her last as she will compete as a Wartburg Knight next year.
“I’m extremely excited to run track for Coach Newsom at Wartburg,” Thomas said. “I know running at that level is going to be a challenge but from speaking with Coach Newsom, and being coached by him at a sprint camp I went to, I know that he and his team are the right people to be around. Coach is extremely wise and uplifting and that even shows through his athletes.”
Thomas, a state track qualifier for the Stormin’ Pointers, made a goal to run in college and took several college visits last summer looking for a fit education-wise and for the right track program. She made several trips to Wartburg and attended a camp, where she got to meet current athletes and develop a bond that led her to select the Division III college. Right after her first visit, Thomas turned to her mom and said “it’s literally perfect!”
“Some colleges I visited I thought well, I could get an education here but I wouldn’t thrive on this track team,” Thomas said. “After visiting Wartburg and meeting Coach Newsom last summer, I left his office almost in tears because of how much he inspired me after I explained some of my self doubt of running in college coming from a small schools track program.”
The Center Point native will be running sprints for the Knights, including 100s, 200s, and 400s. Thomas stated she will need to improve her speed endurance, noting one college practice is going to be about “2-3 times what my high school practices would be.”
She is the daughter of Diana and Paul Thomas of Center Point. Outside of track, Thomas has been involved in show choir, dance, competition cheer, basketball, National Honor Society choir and was on the Pep Assembly Committee for school. Her education plans at Wartburg are to double major in Neuroscience and Psychology.