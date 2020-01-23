Three firemen received years of service awards at the Urbana Fire Department annual awards banquet Saturday night.
Three firemen receive years of service awards
Trenton Schipper
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 99%
- Feels Like: 25°
- Heat Index: 31°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 25°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:29:50 AM
- Sunset: 05:10:41 PM
- Dew Point: 31°
- Visibility: 4 mi
Today
Occasional snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Tonight
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
Tomorrow
Occasional snow showers. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
Weather Alert
...PARTIALLY OR COMPLETELY SNOW COVERED ROADS FOR THE COMMUTE... LIGHT SNOW IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO THE MORNING COMMUTE TIME. SOME REDUCED VISIBILITIES UNDER A MILE CAN BE EXPECTED IN POCKETS OF MODERATE SNOW; MAINLY ALONG AND EAST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. SECONDARY ROADS AND ROADS LESS TRAVELED MAY BE SLICK AND SLUSHY. ALLOW MORE COMMUTING TIME THIS MORNING AND DRIVE WITH CAUTION.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.6 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.2 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.8 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2.3 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 44% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: E @ 6mph
Precip: 45% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.8 mi
Wind: E @ 5mph
Precip: 39% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.6 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Area cancellations cause lots of rescheduling
- BENTON COUNTY COURTHOUSE NEWS
- Planning in Early Stages for Iowa’s Ride
- Urbana First Responders receive EMR pin
- Feds investigate fatal quarry accident in Garrison
- Holiday Lights punch card winner
- Vinton man sentenced to nearly 7 years for distributing meth
- Vinton Police Department
- Benton County 4-H members attend 2020 Western National Roundup
- Brandon area officials support brush fire safety and goat friendly environment
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.