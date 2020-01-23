Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Three firemen receive years of service awards

Three firemen received years of service awards at the Urbana-Polk Township Fire Department annual awards banquet Saturday night. Pictured l to r: Nate Johnson, 5 years, Lucas Garwood, 10 years, and Tony Stadheim, 5 years.

