As stated in a ‘Tiny But Mighty is popping up everywhere’ story published in the Cedar Valley Times, 2020 Agriculture Week, March 24 edition, this specialty popcorn is becoming a household name from coast to coast and is now shipped nationwide.
Tiny But Mighty owner Gene Mealhow runs this family popcorn farm business with his wife Lynn and can personally fill about 250 popcorn seed bags an hour; a three man crew can do almost 750 an hour in his high-tech popcorn production facility in Shellsburg. “Our bag tells a story; it almost has a Grant Wood look designed by a company in Colorado,” he said.
The secret to the unique, tiny ears of heirloom corn he produces was passed to him when he purchased the business, formerly known as K & K Popcorn, from former owner Richard “Sarge” Kelty of Benton County in 1999; Richard passed away in 2015.
According to Mealhow, Kelty would bag his popcorn seeds the old fashioned way, by color sorting manually with a light under a vibrating table. This allowed him to sift through the kernels and remove any imperfect ones. He had a tub of corn and with a two pound scoop put the sorted seeds into bags, sealed and labeled them with a piece of tape.
Kelty first started selling the popcorn to friends, then was in Fareway and five HyVee stores. He got so busy he hired a lady to sort through five tubs. He would then go down to his barn and make up popcorn cases for five days in a row and ship them to Fareway. “They went through about two pallets per month,” Mealhow said.
Today, the sorting process consists of a huge machine located in the factory, where Mealhow programs it to sort out any deficient kernels. They are then separated and conveyed into another sorter where the good ones are packaged for sale.
After a two-page New York Times article written by Kim Severson was published about the Tiny But Mighty business, Mealhow said they received $1,000 worth of Internet orders in three days.
They were mailing everything in priority boxes back then, so Mealhow collected them by going to every post office in the area. Lynn Mealhow and friends helped with hand labeling each box as their computer went down during this time. “We went and buried the post office with 3,000 [boxes] that week. The cost was a little over $10,000,” he said.
After the New York Times article was published, the Disney Channel called Mealhow and said they were doing an interesting thing on corn and asked if they could travel from California to do a short Pass the Plate feature video about Tiny But Mighty popcorn.
Upon arrival at the unassuming popcorn farm, the Disney director was not sure if there was a story but once they toured the facility, they found a great one. The video can be found at Popcorn Farming — Pass the Plate — Disney Channel Official” at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fu7pOBNaK64.
According to Mealhow, the Disney film crew wanted the sun for lighting but it was the worst time to be outside because it was hot. “They were out in the cornfield with their pants rolled up… They were like, ‘This is terrible’,” he said.
They filmed for three days in order to produce a three and a half minute popcorn producing segment and ate donuts and home-cooked meals with fresh vegetables grown at the Mealhow farm.
During the filming, they asked Mealhow to drive his Alice Chalmers Tractor down a corn row while looking at the corn but said he could not have any advertising on his hat.
Mealhow said he wanted to wear a hat, so he chose a straw one like Amish men wear that his dog had eaten a hole in the top of. He put the hat on, got on the tractor and began driving past a row of corn. The producer was standing by the camera man who said cut as he drove by.
According to Mealhow, the producer later said to him, “I could not have gone to a prop master and found a more perfect hat than that one.”
Mealhow was also visited by Iowa’s secretary of agriculture, a state senator and a state congressman at the Tiny But Mighty production facility a few months ago. They were interested in getting his input on hemp farming in Iowa, as he is one of the few farmers in the state who does all the breeding, drying, manufacturing, marketing and selling of his product nationwide.
According to Mealhow, his idea is to have a few farmers grow it with one of them forming a coop with a processing plant. Then all the farmers working together would know how much is needed and collectively harvest and manufacture the oil. “As production expands, you can add more farmers and acres,” he said.