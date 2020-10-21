VINTON, IA – OCT. 17, 2020 – Two local Mediacom employees were recognized among the company’s top-performing employees who demonstrated outstanding efforts to serve customers during the past year.
Meri Hernandez, a Shellsburg resident, earned the “Employees’ Choice Award” for exemplary customer service to recognize her performance in the retention department in Mediacom’s Cedar Rapids customer center. She received the highest customer service score by her peers and has been employed by Mediacom for 13 years.
Solomon Turner, a Belle Plaine resident, was awarded the ‘People’s Choice Award’ for providing outstanding customer service as a broadband specialist in the Marshalltown area. Turner was voted best in his department and has been a Mediacom employee for one year.
Employees recognized for their high-performance received monetary awards and were among more than 150 Mediacom employees across the country who were selected. The company employs 4,500 people companywide, with more than 1,400 Iowans in its workforce.