Eric Henkle and Grant Ries will receive their American Degrees at the Virtual National FFA Convention, October 27-29th. The American Degree is the highest level of achievement anyone can receive as an FFA member. To be eligible to receive this prestigious award, the person must have received a State FFA Degree, hold an active membership for the past three years, complete secondary education through another agricultural education program, as well as operating an outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE). 50 hours of community service, leadership abilities, and outstanding school achievements are also required. The last requirements are being graduated from high school for at least 12 months and having a net worth exceeding $10,000.
Eric Henkle graduated in 2019 from Vinton-Shellsburg High school and currently attends Hawkeye Community College. His SAE described him working on his family farm, Buhr/Henkle Farms. Eric partnered with his grandfather sharecropping a total of 80 acres of ground. 70 acres were crop land with the other being conservational strips. Eric farmed 36 acres of corn and 34 acres of soybeans. Eric exceeded his requirements for the American FFA Degree.
Grant Ries graduated in 2019 from Vinton-Shellsburg High School and is currently in the workforce. His SAE describes him helping his grandfather as a farmhand doing chores and helping around the farm. Grant primarily feeds livestock along with doing fieldwork including running tractors and doing most of the tillage work. Grant logged over 3,500 hours at the Henkle Family Farm from 2015-2019. Along with his farm work, Grant worked at Kromminga Motors where he was a shop mechanic. His responsibilities there included working on tractors, lawn mowers and ATV/UTVs which he has been able to apply on the family farm.
The Vinton-Shellsburg FFA would like to congratulate these two members being the 34th and 35th members of our chapter to be added to the list of American Degrees in the 90th year of the Vinton, Shellsburg, and Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapters.