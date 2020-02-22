Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, get ready for the greatest show on Earth! The Union Dance Team ended their successful season with their annual showcase and fundraiser at Union Middle School on Sunday. Members of the competition team opened the evening with their circus-themed novelty piece, which placed fourth at the Iowa State Dance Competition this year. The full team danced several routines in addition to an appearance by the middle school team and a hip-hop team from Jeune Attente Dance Company out of Dysart. Nine seniors-Emma Corpman, Sam Glenn, Leah Kaufman, Rebekah Leipold, Molly Niebergall, Tessa Pearson, Aubrey Schmidt, Megan Van Hauen, Piper Wiedenhoff-were recognized by Coach Shelby Graveman for their dedication to the dance team over the years.
For more photos from the showcase, check out https://vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/Union-Dance-Team-Showcase/