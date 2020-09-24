Union High School and La Porte-Dysart FFA Chapter welcomes our Agriculture Student-Teacher, Ms. Carly Selken. She will be with us for 16 weeks working under Union’s Agriculture Teacher, Mr. Sacquitne.
Ms. Selken grew up on a cattle farm in Keystone, Iowa, and graduated from Benton Community High School. She was an FFA Reporter in her junior year and Vice President in her senior year. Some skills she obtained from being involved in FFA that she values today are public speaking, time management, record keeping, and organization. After high school, she attended Hawkeye Community College and is currently attending Iowa State University. Ms. Selken credits her high school Agriculture Teacher, Mrs. Wright, and her love for kids as the reasons she chose to become an agriculture teacher.
In her first four weeks, Ms. Selken has built a strong relationship with our students and has already taken over teaching the eighth-grade exploratory. We look forward to Ms. Selken’s time with our school as she completes her degree and prepares to become a teacher.