2020 has not been a typical year by any stretch of the imagination, so the Union Drama Department stretched their own imagination to present “A Night of One Acts” this weekend.
The use of Zoom, a video meeting app, has become essential for businesses and schools to communicate right at home. In “Bad Auditions at Home”, a worried casting director (Rylee Sash) scrambles to find a replacement for a hit NBC show. Her assistant (Rebekah Dickerson) arranged for 12 casting calls via Zoom and the audience had a front row seat to all the auditions. All the action unfolded on a screen in the auditorium as actors were spread out throughout the school.
“When we talked about doing a show and doing it live, we also wanted to make sure we could do a production small enough to rehearse with the kids in smaller numbers,” Director Tim Mitchell said. “We found this script and decided to do one act virtually and the second one on stage. This gave everyone an opportunity to perform a role during this crazy time.”
All of the calls go terribly wrong for one reason or another. One auditionee goes way over the top, another confuses “prostitution” for “prosecution” and one even is in the wrong casting call completely. Sash’s character soon realises her assistant’s choices would be her own downfall and resigned her fate to going back to living and working with her mother.
“It was a little difficult at first without everyone being there in person, it was fun to bring this together online,” Sash said. “There’s a lot of improv with characters, which made the play fun. This was definitely a play for the records.”
Union returned to the stage with a completely different cast to present “The Once Act Play that Goes Wrong.” In this act, a struggling theatre company presents the classic whodunit “The Murder at Haversham Manor”, but with mishaps throughout. The cast “break character” as they accidentally knock each other out, deal with their own set breaking apart, and actors miss their lines. Audience members roared with laughter as the murder mystery quickly turned into a comedy.
“People need some laughs,” senior Tyson Fleshner, who plays Inspector Carter said. “We don’t do much slapstick around here. It was really over the top and really fun to act in.”
Both Fleshner and Sash agree that it was fun to be able to put on the plays in general amid COVID-19 concerns and performing with their friends. Technology was a bit of an issue at times with the first act, but Mitchell was pleased with the overall show and seeing families laughing to their heart’s content.
“This gave people something fun and light to enjoy,” Mitchell said. “I’m happy we were safely able to present this work for them.”