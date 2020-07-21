Effective Tuesday, July 21, visitors are NOT allowed unless the visitor is a designated caregiver and the patient falls into one of four categories listed below:
• The patient is imminently dying.
• The patient is an infant or small child. In this case only one designated parent/caregiver may be present in the room to support care of the patient.
• The patient is suffering from confusion or delirium. In this case one designated caregiver may be present to support the care of the patient.
• The patient is in active labor. In this case, only one designated caregiver/support person may be in the ED room to support the patient in labor.
Designated caregivers must be free of any signs of illness. Individuals at high risk for severe disease (e.g., underlying cardiopulmonary disease, poorly controlled diabetes) should not visit.
Designated caregivers:
• 18 years of age and older
• Siblings are not allowed
• Always remain in patient room as appropriate
• Limit movement within the facility and avoid common areas
• Free from illness such as (fever, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, vomiting or runny nose)
Designated caregivers are required to wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol- based hand foam/gel upon entering and exiting patient’s room. Team members will provide instructions if additional PPE is required.
We understand these visitor restrictions may be difficult for you. While we are committed to providing a family-centered care environment, right now restricting visitors is in the best interest of our patients and staff.
Thank you for your cooperation in this effort. For up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visit https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/.