A tragic accident which claimed five lives on April 9, 2015 led to creation of the Urbana 5 Memorial Race at the Benton County Speedway, which celebrated six years on July 5 and raised money for the Iowa Donor Network.
“We plan this race each year in remembrance of the five young people: Quentin Ary, Triston Randall, Hunter Tuttle, Zoe Tuttle and Nicole Jacobson,” Brittany Usher, a member of the Urbana 5 committee said. “We partner with the Iowa Donor Network because they are near and dear to our hearts and our cause. All of the families of the Urbana 5 chose for them to be donors and they helped countless people.”
The event raised $600 for the Iowa Donor Network and $1,338.75 for the committee’s eye care fund through a helmet pass in the stands. Six people in attendance also signed up to be organ donors. Drivers honored the Urbana 5 with five laps around the track after a speech from Usher.
“We didn’t really know what to expect with COVID-19 and we are completely overwhelmed by all of the support we have received,” Usher said.
The Urbana 5 Memorial was first organized several months after the accident by Tia Tuttle, mother of three of the children involved in the accident and brother to Quentin. Tuttle partnered with a local driver her children were supporters of and watched as the race grew over the years.
“It means a lot to the volunteers that make it happen each year and the families,” Tuttle said. “This is also in memory of anyone who is an organ donor or organ recipient. It brings a lot of comfort to family members when you know that the loss of your loved one is helping someone else live a better life.”
Tuttle noted that the memorial is also meant to raise awareness for organ donation, which she believes people have the misconception it costs extra for the family. According to Tuttle, the Iowa Donor Network does not charge families and events such as the Urbana 5 Memorial raise funds to make that possible. That is the legacy Tuttle wished to create for her children through a racing event right in their home county.
“They would be ecstatic about this,” Tuttle said. “We’re so grateful to our volunteers, the fans that come out each year and to the race car drivers that come out. They all make this possible.”