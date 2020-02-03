The Urbana Farmers Market offers a nice mix of vendors and is held under different roofs depending on the season. The market began in 2003 after people began showing interest, as there is currently no grocery store in Urbana. “It is not just a craft market,” said Market Manager Eileen Schmidt.
The cold-weather market is held the second Saturday of the month (November to April) at the Urbana Community Center, located at 102 Capitol Avenue. Schmidt said there are very few winter farmers markets in Iowa offering folks a chance to get out of the house during frigid months.
Urbana’s winter market is held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and averages three to five vendors selling baked goods, crafts, and vegetables at tables to customers whose attendance count varies depending on the weather. January’s ice storm reduced the usual 30 attendees to about six.
A few tables are also set up at the cozy market where shoppers relax and enjoy friendly conversation over coffee, hot chocolate, tea and donuts, provided (donations collected go to pay for the snacks). “Everyone seems to enjoy themselves... This is one of the reasons we keep it going,” Schmidt said.
From Memorial Day weekend to September, the market is held weekly on Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the outdoor 204 West Wood Street, American Legion pavilion; in October, it transitions to indoors at the Urbana Community Center. UrbanaIowaFarmersMarket facebook page lists “fruits and vegetables, baked goods, jams and jellies, honey, eggs, popcorn, crafts and plants” as products available.
According to Schmidt, some vegetable vendors like to offer unique items for sale, like kohlrabi (very sweet, like a turnip but a little more firm), and large, hard to cut hubbard squash (popular during the Great Depression). “People love them,” she said.
The Urbana Farmers Market is open to everyone and has welcomed travelers from around Iowa and from other states, including a couple from Urbana, Illinois, who stopped by to take pictures.
Vendors pay $4 per table per week and while it is not required, they can pay ahead for the year. For more information, visit facebook.com/UrbanaIowaFarmersMarket or contact Eileen Schmidt at 319.443-5620 or Janice Eldred at 319.443.2511.
Market committee members are Market Manager Eileen Schmidt, Treasurer Janice Eldred, Urbana area vendor Deb Blakely, and Keystone vendor Carol Sindt.