16 Urbana First Responders received an EMR pin Saturday night.
Urbana First Responders receive EMR pin
Trenton Schipper
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 88%
- Feels Like: -4°
- Heat Index: -4°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: -4°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:31:15 AM
- Sunset: 05:08:10 PM
- Dew Point: -6°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 20F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. Low 19F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with snow showers early and steady snow likely later in the day. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: -10°
Heat Index: 1°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: -8°
Heat Index: 4°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: -7°
Heat Index: 7°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: -1°
Heat Index: 12°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 1°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 2°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 4°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 5°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 8°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Vinton man sentenced to nearly 7 years for distributing meth
- Area cancellations cause lots of rescheduling
- BENTON COUNTY COURTHOUSE NEWS
- Planning in Early Stages for Iowa’s Ride
- Parks and Rec Department moving ahead with splash pad
- Holiday Lights punch card winner
- Feds investigate fatal quarry accident in Garrison
- Santa and Me winner
- Vinton Police Department
- City to receive two awards from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for Braille School
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.