Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Urbana First Responders receive EMR pin

16 Urbana First Responders received an EMR pin on Saturday night at the Urbana-Polk Township Fire award banquet. Pictured front row l to r: Trent Kramer, Adam Kane, Dakota Vogt, Don Westendorf, Michael McFarlane, Nate Johnson and Allen Richart. Back row l to r: Warren Richart, Tony Stadheim, Jared Vaske, Shane Williams, Brian Kuhn, Marc Smith, James Primmer, Josh Stowers and Jeff McKee.

 Submitted photo

16 Urbana First Responders received an EMR pin Saturday night.