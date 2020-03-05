Today

Windy with increasing clouds. High 49F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.