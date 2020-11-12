The competition cheer team usually competes the first weekend in November at a state competition in Des Moines. This year due to Covid ICCA held a virtual competition, where teams sent in videos to be judged. There are rubrics to follow as to what should be in a routine. Routines are judged on jumps, technique, presentation and a few other things. This is the 3rd year coaches Amie Price and Krystal Anderson have taken a routine to state, but first year they have had a placement to earn a trophy. They competed with 2 routines, one for the school fight song and the other was a time out cheer. While the team did not place top 5 in the fight song category they placed 2nd in time out cheer. Vinton-Shellsburg tied with Independence point wise but placed higher due to having a more difficult routine. The competition team members are: Seniors Aurora Gulino, Cameryn Stephens and Andrew Wirth, Junior Claire Booth, Sophomores Gracie Drury, Ella Haefner, Patience Kies, Autumn McGowan, Tori Schoch, Ali Streeter, Steven Wichtendahl, Bryce Walker, Baylee Wheeler and team manager Destiny Slager.
The competition cheer team usually competes the first weekend in November at a state competition in Des Moines. This year due to Covid ICCA held a virtual competition, where teams sent in videos to be judged. There are rubrics to follow as to what should be in a routine. Routines are judged on jumps, technique, presentation and a few other things. This is the 3rd year coaches Amie Price and Krystal Anderson have taken a routine to state, but first year they have had a placement to earn a trophy. They competed with 2 routines, one for the school fight song and the other was a time out cheer. While the team did not place top 5 in the fight song category they placed 2nd in time out cheer. Vinton-Shellsburg tied with Independence point wise but placed higher due to having a more difficult routine.
The competition team members are: Seniors Aurora Gulino, Cameryn Stephens and Andrew Wirth, Junior Claire Booth, Sophomores Gracie Drury, Ella Haefner, Patience Kies, Autumn McGowan, Tori Schoch, Ali Streeter, Steven Wichtendahl, Bryce Walker, Baylee Wheeler and team manager Destiny Slager.