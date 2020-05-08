While Vinton-Shellsburg has closed its doors to the public due to COVID-19, the FFA program has gone forward with their annual plant sale and will host pickup days this weekend.
“We were able to get a majority of our plants pre-ordered in December to secure the flowers that would sell the best or be what our community would like,” Melissa Heeren, V-S FFA Advisor said. “Last weekend went very well. We have been able to cover all of our expenses which is always a huge bonus, especially not knowing what the current situation and what’s going on would do to the greenhouse.”
The annual sale is a “big part of our program” according to Heeren and it ties into the FFA chapter because members assist and several are a part of the greenhouse management class.
“It’s a big learning piece for them to understand what goes into a greenhouse taking care of all the plants and being able to break even or make a profit and making sure that the operation doesn’t go negative,” Heeren said.
Students are responsible for planting the vegetables and daily care of the plants. They learn about the varieties grown, how to take care of them, learn about transplanting properly and about different types of soils.
“This year’s sales are a lot different because I’m doing my best to keep groups out of the greenhouse and either letting one person in if they really want to see what’s available,” Heeren said. “Mostly everything went to an online form and then myself or Sandy Hamilton contacted them to set up a time to pick up. It has been a big adjustment but everything has been fairly smooth throughout the transition.”
To order from the V-S FFA plant sale, contact Melissa Heeren at melissa.heeren@vscsd.org for an online order form. May 8 and 9 are scheduled as pickup days or by other arrangement.