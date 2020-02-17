Nourishing the hungry is at the heart of Atkins Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church’s 17th annual Valentine Dinner to be held at 121 Main Avenue, on Sunday, February 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
“This is a quiet, candlelight dinner, designed and prepared for an evening out,” said Pastor Dave Duball.
According to Duball, the dinner began in 2004 as a youth group event. It was quickly deemed a success and eventually became a fundraiser for The Helping Hands Food Pantry in 2008.
Duball, who serves as the pantry’s director, said the dinner will take place in a transformed fellowship room, hosted by a team of volunteers who tirelessly decorate, prep food, cook and serve meals to attendees who will dress both in formal and casual attire.
Also, throughout the evening, local pianists will set a romantic mood as they play to the enjoyment of dinner guests.
Meals include bacon wrapped chicken breast or orange glazed pork loin, baked potatoes or seasoned rice, green beans or buttered corn, salad, beverage and a choice of dessert. Meal costs are $11 per adult and $5 per child. Proceeds go to the Atkins Helping Hands Food Pantry.
Call 319.981.6060 for reservations.