Virginia Gay Hospital Home Health Agency is pleased to host the sixth annual “Angel Tree” for our clients. We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of giving by members of our community in recent years and we are excited to help our clients have another joyful, meaningful Christmas again this year! Many of our clients, who all live in Benton County, are low income, lack the support of close family/friends, and have unfulfilled needs. Here is how you can help make a difference:
Our “Angel Tree” is located at Virginia Gay Hospital on the main floor, behind the front registration desk, near the elevator. Tags will be on the tree 12/3/19 and requests to return unwrapped bagged gifts by 12/18/19 to the Virginia Gay Hospital lobby desk.
Select a tag from the tree.
Buy new gifts for the angel you selected. Sorry, we are unable to accept used items in any condition. We encourage you to purchase the items listed on the tag.
Please make sure your (unwrapped) gifts for the same angel are securely tied together or placed together in a bag. Securely attach the tag to the gift so we can make sure the right gifts get to the right angel.
Please return gifts to the Virginia Gay Hospital lobby front desk by 12/18/19.
Virginia Gay Hospital Home Health staff will deliver the gifts to your angel by Christmas.
Please try your best to get the gift ideas listed on the tag --those are the items that they need the most. However, if you would like to add a few more things here are some suggestions: Large print books or magazines, slippers, socks, shoes, pillow, blanket, sheets, bathrobe, pajamas, bath products, board game, belt, suspenders, sweats, shirts, calendar, and candy. Please, no gift cards unless specifically asked for on the tag. Many of those in need do not have transportation.
You may direct any questions about the Angel Tree program to the VGH Home Health Agency at (319) 472-6360.
Thank you for your generosity!!!
