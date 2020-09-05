Today

Sunny. High 86F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy and windy. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 93F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.