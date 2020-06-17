Vinton-Shellsburg softball hit rough seas as the 2020 season hit off with the Clippers of Clear Creek-Amana on Monday, June 15, falling 13-0 and 18-6 in a WaMaC West doubleheader.
“Honestly, I was expecting [CCA] to be a team we could come out and at least be competitive with, maybe split with,” coach Bari Parrott said. “They definitely outplayed us tonight hands down in almost every phase of the game. I expected us to be way better tonight than we were.”
The Clippers struck in the second inning with six runs as the Vikettes struggled to string together any offense, recording a single hit from junior Keira Ott and two walks in the first game. Four costly errors and four walks only bolstered the timely hitting of CCA as they walked off with a 13-0 win in four innings.
“It's tough to get out of jams when you're constantly putting people on base,” Parrott said. “We were a little short handed with our pitching staff tonight. They gave me everything they had.”
Moving past a less-than-stellar first game, the Vikettes hitting showed life in the nightcap, led by two runs each from senior Olivia Ehrhardt and freshman Abby Davis running for junior Kallea Christy. Ott’s bat again produced a hit and run for DH and freshman Ashlie Meyer spelled another run for V-S. Seven girls were walked, but it did not prove enough to keep V-S within striking distance of 18 total runs by the Clippers in the nightcap.
“We had some nice hits, but we just didn't get them with people on base,” Parrott said. “We did some good things, such as Olivia throwing a couple runners out. There were some pluses in our second game.”
Parrott, however, cannot ignore the “astronomical” amount of free walks afforded to the Clippers in the doubleheader. Seven errors and 22 walks kept the visitor’s offense alive.
“I’m preaching we need to work harder and get better every day,” Parrott said. “Teams aren’t going to just hand us an easy win. We've got to find a way to climb the ladder and improve. We had some individuals show up and now we continue to improve together.”
Photos from the nightcap game are available on SmugMug at https://vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/Vinton-Shellsburg-SB-vs-Clear-Creek-Amana-61520/