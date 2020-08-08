The Vinton Community Foundation presented Old School Produce Partners—a 501-c-3 Non Profit with a grant on Monday August 3rd, 2020 to assist with the costs of running the garden which grows and distributes fresh produce to local food pantries in our community.
The Vinton Community Foundation presented Be You Bravely with a check on Wednesday August 5, 2020 to help with the costs of holding a live event for young girls in the 8th-12th grades to provide them a safe place to express themselves, instill confidence in themselves and their faith as well as perpetuate connections through speakers, worship and positive activities.