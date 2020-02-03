Vinton-Shellsburg High School was host to the first-in-nation Iowa Democratic Caucuses last night, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. for caucus goers to arrive to cast their support for a Democratic nominee.
Five precincts were set up in the high school, including the band room, choir room, FCS room, lunchroom and library. People started to arrive in increasing numbers at 7 p.m. and first alignment. For Autumn Sauer, this was a nervous and exciting experience just walking into her first caucus. However, the 18 year old felt caucusing for the issues she finds important is vital.
“My issue is global warming and it’s having a big effect,” Sauer said. “Obviously being 18, I’m going to be living on past other generations. I want to make sure for a fact this is being taken care of. I want to know for a fact I’m living in a safe environment.”
Sauer made her way to the first precinct alongside 58 other people crowded in the FCS room. She would caucused for South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and support on his campaign stickers while entering the caucus for her first time.
“[Buttigieg] seems confident and a trustful person loyal to his words,” Sauer said. “As for how he will address global warming, I don’t know that information just yet, but I do hope he takes it into consideration.”
Matt Walston, 26, also caucused for Buttigieg in the same precinct. Since campaigning began, Walston has looked for a candidate with “electability” and a moderate candidate to bring the “middle ground together” Caucusing is not only important in Walston’s mind as a civic duty, but also for setting an example as a government teacher at North Tama High School in Traer.
“The next president is going to have a huge impact on their future and potentially be the first election some students can participate in,” Walston said. “Hopefully, we can continue to talk with them about what the process is like. It’s a really cool piece of Iowa’s fame that we get to claim being part of this bigger process.”
As Vinton’s third precinct convened in the school lunchroom, Steven and Joyce Lucas call for attention from the 52 people in the room. Steven is quickly elected as Precinct Chair and Joyce as Secretary to begin the first part of the caucus: First Alignment. According to the Iowa Democratic Party, First Alignment “reflects the total number of participants in a precinct and how they initially caucused. Only candidates with support from 15 percent or more of the caucus goers moved on into final alignment. In this particular precinct, Buttigieg also appeared to be the top choice, with 18 aligning with the candidate, followed by 12 for Senator Bernie Sanders, 10 for Former Vice President Joe Biden.
“We have moved I never thought we would as nation,” Lucas said. “We’re revisiting errors in history. These are my neighbours here and we some way or another figure out how to make changes.”
Official caucuses results will be in the Friday, Feb. 7 issue in print.