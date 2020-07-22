VINTON, Iowa (July 22, 2020) — Vinton Dollar Fresh will give away more than 3,800 free apples to customers with a contactless, drive-thru event on Thursday, July 23. The giveaway will start at 10 a.m. and continue until noon, or while supplies last.
In partnership with its fruit supplier Stemilt, Dollar Fresh is donating fresh produce to Dollar Fresh customers as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact individuals and families across Iowa. Dollar Fresh is giving away 10 apples to the first 380 customers. In total, approximately 1,150 pounds of fresh produce will be donated.
As more families continue to become financially impacted by the pandemic, Dollar Fresh and Stemilt believe it’s important to provide access to high-quality produce during this time of need.
Fresh apples will be distributed to customers for free on a first-come, first-served basis. The giveaway will take place in the Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School parking lot. Product will be safely loaded into customer vehicles using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing. All event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures. No walk-ups will be allowed.
WHAT: Vinton Dollar Fresh to give away apples to the first 380 customers
WHEN: 10 a.m. start
Thursday, July 23
WHERE: Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School parking lot
212 W. 15th St.
Vinton, IA 52349