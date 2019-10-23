VINTON – The Vinton Fire Department on Thursday night, Oct. 18, conducted a controlled burn on Third Street, near Golf Right. The house, at Third Street and Ninth Avenue was owned by Al Garwood, who filed paperwork with the city to use the structure for training. The house has been vacant for a couple of months.
Garwood purchased the house and used it as a rental before deciding to eliminate it, said Vinton Police Chief Charlie Garwood.
“We had it tested for asbestos and eliminated all the things that needed to be and we burned it,” said Garwood.