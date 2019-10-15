Vinton Fire Pancake Breakfast
Trenton Schipper
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 93%
- Feels Like: 46°
- Heat Index: 48°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 46°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:20:16 AM
- Sunset: 06:26:51 PM
- Dew Point: 46°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. High 59F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly cloudy. High 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 18mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 18mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 16mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 14mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 15mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- In memory of Mike
- Jill Biden campaigns in Vinton for husband
- AmeriCorps led to many opportunities, life changes
- Vinton native presented second Midwest Regional Emmy
- iVinton office receives new sign
- Students, firemen enjoy learning about fire prevention.
- Defendant to serve 10 years in prison for police shootout/standoff
- Garrison Fire Department Pancake Breakfast
- Persimmon seed prediction of last year dead on, snow and lots of it
- Father-Daughter place in waterball contest
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.