Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.