Vinton Newspapers received a first place, second place and third place award in the Iowa Newspaper Foundation Better Newspaper Contest during the annual convention at the downtown Marriott Friday evening.
Vinton Newspapers (The Vinton Eagle and Cedar Valley Times) received a first place award in the Best Special Section-Editorial category for “Our Timeless Past” special keepsake edition celebrating Vinton’s 150th Sesquicentennial year. The entry included all the staff that worked on the project. The judges’ comments: This edition celebrates 150 years, and I’d guess that’s about how long this took to put together. What an amazing accomplishment. I hope this special publication is included in every time capsule in the region. What a great gift to the community.
Morgan McMullen received a second place award in the Best Sports Columnist category. Judges comments: Good first-person columns about a sports editor from Florida adjusting to Iowa.
McMullen also received a third place award in the Best News Story category. Judges said: Most people wouldn’t think you could write an amazing story about a bricklaying competition. Those people haven’t met Morgan McMullen. Great work.