Exciting developments continue with the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department despite the spread of COVID-19, including a step towards a new splash pad and erecting a very big fish.
The department’s “Play Vinton” project includes a new splash pad at Kiwanis Park in town, a project in the works since 2017 according to Matt Boggess, Director of Vinton Parks and Rec. Last week, the third phase of the project has begun as a shelter in the park was knocked down to make way for the new splash pad this summer.
“Splash pads are great additions to communities,” Boggess said. “A lot of the citizens in town will travel to Center Point, Cedar Rapids or Marion to visit those splash pads. This will draw them and folks from the surrounding areas back to Vinton. It will be a nice family gathering spot and should be a lot of fun.”
According to Boggess, the pad measures roughly 90 by 50 sq feet and will feature 14 different spray features. These features will be interchangeable and could potentially be switched out “year in and year out” but not all at once. Boomerang Construction of Anamosa will build the pad and look to have the pad completed by mid-June. The concession stand at Kiwanis Park was also torn down to make room for a new shelter to also be completed over the summer.
Speaking of water attractions, Vinton’s latest catch is Wally, a fiberglass walleye creation that has made its home at Cedar Bend Park. Wally was originally meant as a weather vane and would have been the biggest in the nation, but plans changed since Brian Parr first took in Wally back in the summer of 2018. Parr, a local artist and member of the city council partnered with community members to raise private donations to purchase Wally from Fast Fiberglass LLC out of Sparta, WI as a way to bring a unique structure to Vinton.
“Wally sticks out because of his size and color and gives the town more diversity,” Parr said. “We wanted people to come and see something a little bit different. This will last a lot longer than those carved trees I did all those years ago.
Wally had been sitting in Parr’s driveway for quite awhile before being installed in the park. Vinton Parks and Rec will be responsible for the upkeep of Wally going forward.
“Cedar Bend is a particular area of interest because that’s a spot where people do actually catch a lot of walleyes,” Boggess said. “I know Brian is going to be doing some more work on it here in the near future to do some landscaping and add some block, so it’s a nice picture location as well.”
In recent weeks, business closures have been announced by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Among those closures were indoor and outdoor playgrounds. However, Boggess clarified that parks and trails are not closed to the public as of publication time. Benton residents are encouraged to get “a bit of fresh air” at parks as long as they practice social distancing. Basketball courts are also closed.
“We’re going to police it and educate as best as possible,” Boggess said. “Ted Paxton and his officers are doing a fantastic job when they see people gathered to educate folks of what’s mandated. So is the rest of our staff.”
Check with coronavirus.ia.gov for the most up-to-date information about closures.