What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 41%
- Feels Like: 88°
- Heat Index: 88°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 87°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:22:44 AM
- Sunset: 07:58:47 PM
- Dew Point: 61°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 39%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Hanging Tough in Keystone
- Kwik Star hosts ribbon cutting for new Vinton location
- Hesson conquers her own take on Ironman Triathlon
- Vinton-Shellsburg CSD welcomes new teachers
- Derecho Windstorm Information
- South Benton communities work through aftermath of derecho
- Help has arrived in Van Horne
- Devastation, resilience, hope
- Benton County Disaster Coalition Seeking Funds to Help Disaster Impacted Families
- Individual Disaster Assistance Grant Program Applications Available
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.