On January 19, 2020, the Vinton- Shellsburg FFA hosted their annual holiday party which was a lock-in. There were 42 members that attended the lockin along with three chaperones; Denise Evans, Sara Yedlik, and Scott Fleming. Prior to the lock-in, there was a monthly meeting held before kicking off the long night of fun. At the lock-in there were different activities including basketball, minute to win it games, and many other miscellaneous activities. “I thought it was a good time. It was fun with all the games and activities but it was nice to go to bed and sleep” says Josh Wiley after attending the lock-in.
Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Hosts Their Annual Holiday Party
- By: Ashlee Thomas, Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Officer at Large
