The Vinton-Shellsburg Prom Committee is pleased to announce the top 5 candidates for Prom 2020 King and Queen.
The top 5 girls are Franki Evans, Lillie Lamont, Alyssa Reynolds, Chelsee Tharp and Amanda Cardenas.
The top 5 boys are Sam Moen, Anthony Hilton, Zach Kramer, Cameron Karr and Broc Shaw.
The VS Juniors and Seniors will have one final vote this week via google forms to determine the 2020 Prom King and Queen. The King, Queen and first runner ups will be announced the day of Prom, June 19, 2020 and will have a coronation ceremony at Celebration park that day at 4:15 pm. The royalty's parents will be invited to attend.
Congratulations to all the candidates for being outstanding role models in the VS School District.