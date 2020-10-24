Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Overcast. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.