Stephanie “Stubby” Webb spent four years training, four years learning Kung Fu under a Sifu, Andrew Knapp, leading up to the opening of Vinton Ving Tsun Kung Fu Club last month as she works to bring self defense education to town.
“I taught a self defense class in Coralville under the direction of my Sifu-my teacher-and really enjoyed it,” Webb said. “I took over his classes while he was out of town. This year, he asked me how long we had been studying. It had been four years. He told me it was time for me to open up my own club.”
Webb’s classes teach Ving Tsun, a style of Kung Fu originating from China focused on close combat, out of the former Bright’s Piano location (314 K Ave). She opened her doors September 14, building up interest through personal connections and advertising. All students are age seven or older, divided between youth and adult classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“You are learning how to fight and how to protect yourself if a situation occurs where you need to,” Webb said. “It’s not a sport. I want to be sure students are old enough to understand that. We even have a 76 year old come in for lessons.”
As she taught her youth class, Webb has noted the astonishment in their eyes as she performs Kung Fu and they then are able to practice it themselves. Within a month, students have picked up basic skills and are building up their form as the class continues to grow in size.
All students are currently required to wear masks during practice and are spaced out during instruction. Students feeling sick are encouraged to stay home and get better before coming back to class.
“I’m very picky about it and know it’s best to stay safe,” Webb said. “We’re happy to have students come back if they need a week off. Lots of hand sanitizer is a must here.”
Vinton Ving Tsun Kung Fu Club plans to treat locals with Halloween candy on the 31st. Trick-or-treaters are welcomed to stop by the location or simply drive up and candy will be brought out to their car.
“I really want to be a part of the community and to help improve it,” Webb said. “I want parents to know their children are being trained on how to be safe and for our adult students to learn how to defend themselves properly. If someone is in an abusive relationship, this space is here for them to learn Kung Fu. The great thing about it is anyone can learn, no matter if you’re seven or 70.”
To learn more about Vinton Ving Tsun Kung Fu, contact Webb at (319) 450-8692 or genreofstubby@yahoo.com.