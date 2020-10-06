A little bit of now, a little bit of the classics. That’s exactly what Voyagers coach Melanie Davis strove for in the Voyagers Dance Team’s first performance of the season, mixing Maroon 5’s “Sugar” with Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me” to great effect.
“I recognize I am older than them, but I’m the one who’s choreographing them and it’s a lot easier for me to find moves to music I listen to,” Davis said. “In practice, you hear it over and over again. Combining what I like and what they like makes it more fun for everyone.”
This is Davis’s second tenure coaching the Voyagers Dance Team, taking a break from coaching until the most recent instructor moved on to a different position. Not wishing to see her senior daughter lose her season, Davis stepped back into the mix for her fifth season coaching the Vinton-Shellsburg dance team.
“We have 23 dancers out this season, the largest Voyagers has ever seen,” Davis said. “There are eight seniors, five of which are returning and three who are brand new this year. One has never danced before. It’s been a very unique dynamic, but we are having a lot of fun.”
Among those seniors is Majorie Davis, who admits she was a little nervous about her mom coaching and her teammates thinking she’d be getting special treatment this season. Instead, she’s found herself enjoying the fact her mom can be at her practices and performances to support her during her senior season.
“I just want to take in all the moments I can with Voyagers, even if it’s a very different year,” Marjorie said. “I’m happy we get to practice and have even got to perform. I know as a senior my job is to be a leader and everyone needs to be included on this team.”
Voyagers normally prepare for their upcoming season as early as April, but COVID-19 caused a delay that lasted into the summer. When the team could take the floor, social distancing practices were put into place and the choreography needed to allow for spacing even between transitions.
“They have been really good in practices with everyone staying six feet apart, sanitizing their hands and wearing masks when they need to,” Davis said. “I do have to remind them and myself to spread out because it is natural for us to gravitate to each other.”
Zena Aragon knew going into her junior season that things would be “very different”, but was excited nonetheless for her third year with Voyagers. She plans to challenge herself with performing a solo and to improve her skills over the season. Aragon and the Voyagers opened their season with a performance at the Homecoming pep rally on Thursday and halftime for football, drawing cheers from the crowd both nights.
“There’s a lot of new faces this year and it makes my heart so happy to look back and see how much we’ve improved as a team since day one together,” Aragon said. “We’ve shown how strong we are as a team already. We get along as a group very well and I think that’s showing early, even if our season has been shortened.”
According to Davis, the team is already learning a new routine and are preparing for a combined state solo/team competition this season. Normally separate, the competitions will be held in Des Moines in late November. Voyagers will take a hip-hop and pom routine to State, along with six soloists this season. Details on scheduling will be announced at a later date.
“State is always a fun experience because you have 300 schools, over 500 routines and even college teams competing,” Davis said. “It’s three days chock full of dance, and that’s what we live for.”