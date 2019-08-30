Before leaving town the Walldogs took time to judge the almost 70 entries of the art contest of The Vinton Guild of Fine Arts.
Artists entered one of five age groups. Here are the winners:
Pre-K to second grade: first, Amrie Whittmer; second and third, Addie Schirm.
Third to fifth grade: first, Lauren Voss; second Zander Weber; third, Evan Miller.
Sixth to eighth grade: first, Aleric Weber; second, Athena McCauslin; third, Kylie Worthen.
Ninth to 12th grade: first and second, Tawny Hess; third, Elizabeth Smith.
Adult: first, Barb Campbell; second, Olivia Stark; third, Barb Campbell; honorable mention, Kim Fischels.