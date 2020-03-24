We are here to help

Weather Alert

.UPDATED FLOOD INFORMATION FOR THE WAPSIPINICON, CEDAR, IOWA AND ROCK RIVERS. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO. * UNTIL WEDNESDAY. * AT 3:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.8 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE TODAY AND CONTINUE RISING TO 15.1 FEET WEDNESDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE WEDNESDAY. * IMPACT, AT 15.0 FEET, WATER REACHES THE BOTTOM OF THE LEVEE SURROUNDING MARENGO. WATER AFFECTS LOW LYING AGRICULTURAL LAND ALONG THE RIVER &&