Union senior Belle Weber announced her commitment to Missouri State University on Wednesday, trading in gymnasiums for a sandy court with the school’s beach volleyball program.
“I’m extremely excited for my verbal commitment to Missouri State to play beach volleyball and continue my academic career,” Weber said. ‘The coaches, players and faculty have all been helpful in making this decision and I look forward to being a Bear.”
Weber first became interested in pursuing a college career as she took part in several club teams over the years and also became involved in beach volleyball, traveling across the country to compete against some of the top players in high school committed to powerhouse programs such as Baylor and Minnesota. COVID-19 heavily impacted her final year of club volleyball, but allowed her more time to compete in beach as she made the ultimate decision to pursue the sport.
“Beach volleyball is very unique in that you’re not off on any plays,” Weber said. “You have to either be on defense or offense. You never are off the ball and I really love that about the game. Missouri State has a great facility for the sport that’s the closest to home as possible. It felt like a perfect fit for me.”
During her prep career at Union, Weber has reached over 1,300 kills and is projected by coach Brian Jesse to break the school kills record this season. Weber has been selected All-State all three of her seasons at Union and helped guide the Knights to the State tournament last season, their first trip since 2016.
“I’ve gained so much from my coaches over the years of club and school volleyball,” Weber said. “I want to continue working on my all-around game because that translates to beach play. I want my last season at Union safe and fun for the team with all this craziness going around. I feel ready to take that next step and be ready to go.”
"Belle had worked extremely hard the past four years to develop her volleyball skills not only during the season but also during the off season," coach Brian Jesse said. "Her dedication will allow her to succeed at the next level of volleyball. Missouri State is not only getting a great volleyball player. They are getting an outstanding person in Belle."
Weber is the daughter of Brian and Deb Weber of Dysart. Outside of volleyball, Weber has been involved in track, tennis, speech, FFA, student council, Future Business Leaders of America, and is a member of the Union chapter of the National Honor Society.