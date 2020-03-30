Jim Morrison has been the face behind Vinton Newspapers for more than 10 years, whether it be reporting at a local school event or behind the camera at the race track. Morrison had plans to retire from the busy life behind the news desk this summer, but his last victory lap bore an ending before the checkered flag he never saw coming.
“We knew I was having some problems,” Morrison said. “It became more and more obvious at a rally for Joe Biden I attended. I was stumbling around and couldn’t stand up that well. I finally sat down. One of the Biden campaign people noticed and asked me what was wrong. I thought it was diabetes. I wasn’t really able to take pictures.”
Morrison would go to Iowa City on January 18 to get tests done to identify the issue. It was the middle of a snowstorm according to the veteran news reporter. He identified having a speech problem, stopping mid-sentence and never picking up the comment again. Morrison was diagnosed with Dementia.
“I thought I’d be at the University of Iowa hospital forever, and I’m glad I got out,” Morrison said. “You can’t imagine one day going to the doctor to get an examination and you never go home alone ever again.”
The newspaper industry would change Morrison’s life when he first picked up a pen to write about racing. He followed racing for much of his life, attending 43 Indy 500 races and often 60-80 races a year. His reporting days led him to Hawkeye Racing News and Editor of Vinton Newspapers.
“I was nothing before the newspaper,” Morrison said. “I was a guy working in a factory before who went to journalism school, became a newspaper reporter in Indiana and learned to take a sentence, put it with another sentence to make a paragraph, and finally take several paragraphs to make a story.”
Morrison now calls the Vinton Lutheran Home his new residence. He is surrounded by “good people” who help him keep track of things and get him back to health. A walker helps Morrison get to where he needs to around the facility. He originally hailed from Oaktown, IN a small town of 800 people, who Morrison said would do “anything for anybody, anytime.” Yet Vinton was his number one choice to remain in.
“I’m here because of the people here in Vinton,” Morrison said. “The people have always been good to me and good for me. They are the reason I decided to stay here. Oaktown is Vinton. Vinton is Oaktown.”
Though Morrison didn’t get the finish to his career he desired when he planned to retire peacefully this summer, he remains in town and can be found in Room 122 at the Lutheran Home. His next goal was to write one final piece about his experiences leading up to his sudden departure and let the community know he is doing well. Writing has proven difficult for Morrison, but he proved determined to produce a story one way or another. He encourages those dealing with mental difficulties to seek help, like he did, and not wait until it’s too late.
“I’m gonna miss everything,” Morrison said. “Band concerts, races, football, basketball. I’ll miss those amazing performances and covering everything. They’re all important to me.
All of us here at the Vinton Newspaper office and Community Media Group family would like to say how much we have appreciated all that Jim has done for us over the years. His passion for writing could be heard in his words and seen in his pictures. He gave freely of his time, spending many nights and weekends covering people, places and events to make sure he shared the story. He had a true dedication to his profession and to the people and places in our local communities and we owe much gratitude for that. Thank you Jim for all you have given and recorded over time. Wishing you happiness in your retirement.