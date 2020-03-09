Today

Rain likely. High 52F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.