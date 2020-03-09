Golfers sharpen their iron skills indoors while winter snow slowly melts outdoors on an 18-hole course in Shellsburg.
Last Saturday, Michael Hammel of Marion was part of a small group who took turns golfing at one of the year-round Wildcat Golf Course simulators available for those who are serious about the game and for others who just want to have fun. During the outing, Hammel let his friend use his ten-year old Golden Bear’s while he tried out a newly purchased set of TaylorMade clubs. “This place is just awesome… I love coming here… I come here as often as I can,” he said.
While Hammel was a pretty good golfer on the team at New Hampton High School north of Waterloo, he still considers himself a beginner at golfing compared to others on leagues. “You have to keep practicing to get better,” he said
Hammel began golfing again two years ago, after completing a four year stint in the United States Marines. During his time in the service, he worked as a helicopter mechanic at New River in North Carolina and didn’t get a chance to golf. He currently works at US Cellular in the Marion area and plans to take Kansas State University online classes in nutrition this fall. “I want to become a full-time dietitian, not only to teach others, but also to learn about it myself,” he said.
In keeping with his healthy lifestyle, Hammel plans to take to golfing outdoors at Wildcat once the greens are ready. He said he enjoys golfing at the course because of the friendly staff and peaceful atmosphere.
Full-time Wildcat employee Nikki Lindaman of Cedar Rapids said a maintenance team will get the 18-hole golf course prepared once the snow goes away. For now, golfers can utilize the two indoor simulators by scheduling tee times. When she first started working at the golf course eight years ago, there were only two employees. Now, there are six in winter off hours and additional help is added in the summer as it gets pretty busy.
Besides golfing, Wildcat’s clubhouse facility can seat up to 400 people upstairs with a full bar. They have had between four and 20 weddings in the summer. “We can do a wedding each weekend,”Lindaman said.
Downstairs, besides the two golf simulators is a game room, small golf shop, and a casual dining restaurant.
According to Lindaman, they have great menu selection and are the only full-time food establishment in Shellsburg. Their best selling items in the winter are cheeseburgers; in the summer patrons go crazy for their hot dogs and brats cooked on an outdoor grill. “It smells so good out there,” she said.
Wildcat Golf is located at 100 Wildcat Trail. It opens at 9:00 a.m. in the winter and closes at various hours depending on events and clientele. In the summer, the business usually remains open until 10:00 p.m. or 11:00 p.m., Lindaman said.
For more information visit www.wildcatgolfia.com.