Since 1920, Wilson-Hite Insurance Inc. has been a fixture in Vinton and will celebrate their 100 year milestone with an open house luncheon on Friday, July 17.
“Great leadership in managing and running business made this 100 year anniversary possible,” John Yundt, President of Wilson-Hite Insurance said. “There are a lot of difficult turns in maintaining a business and I think through a series of good decisions made through these 100 years not only allow Wilson-Hite to continue to exist, but to also grow in a positive fashion.”
Wilson-Hite will host Opal and Hazel’s Pizza outside their office from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and the staff will have beverages, chips and snacks available. The office will be open for guests to tour and scrapbooks of the business’s long history will be displayed.
In 1920, James Wilson started Wilson Insurance Agency as a provider of home and auto insurance for Benton County residents. 14 years later, his son Jim joined the agency and eventually took over the business in 1949. In 1970, Harry Rector merged his agency with Wilson’s until three years later when Dave Hite purchased Rector’s interest to form Wilson-Hite Insurance Inc. Don Weideman purchased Wilson’s interest in 1979, yet the name remained Wilson-Hite. Yundt would purchase Hite’s interest in 1998 and Charlie Garwood Weideman’s in 2012.
“We look forward to building relationships and to help people find common sense solutions for their insurance needs,” Yundt said. “Our service strives to maintain a positive experience through the ongoing needs of our customers.”
Today, Wilson-Hite consists of four agents, two full-time employees and two part-time service reps offering 30 insurance options ranging from health to ATV coverage. The agency sponsors events at Vinton-Shellsburg CSD and the local cancer walk and employees sit on boards for organizations such as Virginia Gay Hospital and the public library, and Garwood is the Fire Chief of the Vinton Fire Department.
“We’re proud to part with the school for prom and sports including trap shooting,” Lori Smith, a CSR for Wilson Hite said. “We do a little bit for every sport and have for many years.”
Yundt sees the potential for Wilson-Hite and Vinton in general to grow with the additions of businesses such as Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh, Kwik Star and the sale of the Braille School as people decide to make Vinton their home. Wilson-Hite is also planning for the future with a transitional plan for Dennis Gardemann and Tressa Walton training to succeed Yundt and Garwood one day.
“The biggest thing about the future is just keeping an open mind to what’s in front of you,” Yundt said. “We’re fortunate being independent agents that we are able to access a variety of different entities to help us pursue needs for our clients.”
The public is invited to join the celebration during business hours on July 17. For more information about the event, call Wilson-Hite Insurance Inc. at (319) 472-2379.