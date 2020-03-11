County Editor/ Digital Journalist
Members of Wolf Creek Players out of Dysart got quite a verbal workout as they presented “Tongue Twisted” over the weekend at Union Middle School, featuring actors from across Benton, Blackhawk and Tama Counties.
Tongue Twisted follows Moses Roses, a teacher, and Sally Seashell, headmaster at Bitter Batter School, as they prepare their students for the 50th Annual Tongue Twisted Tournament. Roses has previously lost the competition 30 years ago due to a bruised tongue and wishes to move past “this silly competition” in favor of Shakespearean literature while Seashell hopes to reclaim the former glory the school once had in the competition. Caught in the middle are their students and rivals Nettie’s Knitting Night School also vying for the coveted trip to the Bahamas.
“We chose this play because it’s different,” Deb Kloster, Director for the production said. “We had children who wanted to be in the play, so I thought that this one would be a good one because I’m always telling the kids to speak clearly and slowly. With tongue twisters that’s what you have to do at first.”
Mr. Roses, played by Vinton’s own Rich Hainstock, sabotages Bitter Batter’s chances for victory by placing students from different social groups (cheerleaders, nerds and jocks) in the competition, but it’s the diligence of Seashell (Jana Ryan) and Dora Dimbulb (Sherry Reifenstahl) that leads the group (Christian Ryan, Brayden Ryan and Matt Reifenstahl) to an unexpected win.
“What makes this play unique in particular is the excitement of the students,” Hainstock said. “They can make and break the play. Their enthusiasm is the whole point, not about getting the tongue twisters right. It’s about doing it, doing it well on stage.”
A problem arosefor Deb Kloster as she directed the play. The younger members of the production playing the students were getting too good at these tongue twisters. For the final performance on Sunday, Kloster changed the tongue twisters for the students and only told them right before the show began.
“They weren’t struggling and if we don’t struggle it’s not quite as funny,” Kloster said. “It looked more rehearsed so we had changed it up so that then it looked more real.”
This little surprise indeed provided plenty of additional laughs and gaffes throughout the performance. In the end, however, it was Mr. Roses who saved the day for the group and redeemed his past failure. Playing the eccentric Mr. Roses was Hainstock’s first performance with Wolf Creek Players in quite awhile, but the Vinton resident has performed for other theater groups across the area.
“For any actor is to get to be somebody else, and you get to perform to be an imaginary person out there and you get to be whoever you want,” Hainstock said.
Tongue Twisted came together despite schedule conflicts with Union High School’s spring musical and individual actor’s schedules. According to Kloster, they “rarely” had their full cast at rehearsals, yet made it through to make an early performance weekend.
“Overall, we had a good time and the kids got to be more relaxed with each performance,” Kloster said. “I knew Sunday was going to be the better one because of the fact that they were ready to flip a little bit, and to kind of take it to the next step.”