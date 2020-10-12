Chila Woychik has transformed 17 years of living just northeast of Shellsburg into a collection of essays published in her book, Singing the Land, published in May.
“It was probably about three years ago I decided to take the essays I’ve written and find some reasonable way to piece them together,” Woychik said. “I basically began putting my essays together in a chronological order, giving me the subtitle ‘A Rural Chronology’. I probably have 30 to 40 essays in the book.”
Woychik has previously published 60 essays for literary journals over the past six years. Over time, she noticed her works would revolve around certain days on her homestead. Singing the Land begins in January and goes through the months as it paints a landscape of a year in rural Iowa.
“It was not an easy journey to get this book published,” Woychik said. “I sent it out to about 20 publishers. There are certainly authors out there that send their works out to 50, maybe 100 publishers. It was April 2 of last year when I got an email from Shanti Arts Publishing in Brunswick, ME saying they really wanted to publish my book. I was sitting outside of Biaggi’s in Cedar Rapids with my husband, waiting to have lunch. Of course, I had to have dessert with lunch to celebrate.”
Singing the Land features a foreword by author Stephanie Dickinson, who grew up around the Ely area before moving out to New York and releasing several books. Woychik appreciated having an author who knew the beauty of the state write the foreword and noted writing the book “was never a chore” as she lived out each and every essay she wrote herself.
“The book is not about me, but rather it’s about living in Iowa,” Woychik said. “It’s fun out here. I enjoy hearing the cows across the road mooing. I love Iowa’s stretches of corn and rolling hills. When you love something, writing about it is easy to accomplish.”
With the current COVID-19 pandemic continuing to unfold, Woychik hopes readers will be able to relax while enjoying the book’s detailed telling of the rural Iowa landscape.
“These essays are written as lyrical essays,” Woychik said. “The style of writing is just as important as what you’re saying. I hope people will read and think ‘I like how things are said.’ It’s more than talking about a blue sky, but rather painting a picture for the reader.”
Woychik lives with her husband Jerry and son Craig on their acreage northeast of Shellsburg. She is currently working on a series of mystery novellas surrounding a character who owns a small press.