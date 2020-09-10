URBANA — Using the experience he gained this summer, Zaydon McCabe, Urbana, is anxious for the next motocross season to start.
McCabe, 6, son of Kurt and Megan McCabe competed in the 39th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross championships, held the first weekend of August at the historic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN.
Competing against 42 other finalists from across the United States and some from overseas, McCabe finished 23rd in his division.
Megan explained that during the event, Zaydon competed in three different races. “Officials take your standing and add all three motos together,” she said. “He went 11-22-36 to end up overall 23rd.
“He had amazing starts in all three motos. The first one he went down five times, the second he only went down twice,” she explained. Unfortunately, during the third moto he had some bike issues and it kept shutting off during the race.
The annual competition is unique, in that the facility is only used one time a year for motorcycles. That way there is no ‘hometown’ advantage for competitors.
Each of the three races, Zaydon participated in are timed events, lasting 15 to 20 minutes.
During this pandemic season, there were fewer events for competitors to attend to earn a spot.
The McCabes traveled to Casey, Illinois, for Zaydon to compete and earn his spot.
Kurt shared that at the race, there were over 50 competitors that Zaydon had to race to get his spot. Making it to ‘The Ranch’ there may have been fewer racers, but was still a rough three days.
Asked the hardest part of competing, Zaydon shared that going through the mud and all the deep ruts while staying on two wheels.
“Riding and getting great starts” were the things that he enjoyed about competing at the ranch.
The time spent at the ranch was a family vaction for the McCabe family, including daughters Presley and Kinley.
“The girls even had a blast and didn’t want to leave when it was time to go home,” Megan stated.
All the competitors have the opportunity to camp on the grounds during the five day event.
When Zaydon was not competing, the family enjoyed the water and “riding bikes” Zaydon said.
Having raced motorbikes since he was four, and with everything that he learned this year, Zaydon is setting his sites on the future.
“As we were leaving that final day, he looked around and told us ‘I’m definitely coming back’,” Megan shared.