WATKINS – What do you do when a semi-tractor tractor pulls up in front of your house with a grill and 700 free Johnsville brats?
Invite your friends and neighbors?
Why not just invite the whole town of 118?
So that’s just what Duane and Michelle Allers did. They had enough brats to feed everyone several times over.
The Village of Watkins enjoyed lunch at the Allers’ home from noon to 4 p. m., on Sunday, July 14.
Michelle entered a Facebook contest from a Facebook application of Johnsonville Brats. She won and invited the village residents and relatives to attend.
The trucks came to cater the event, bringing 700 brats with them. They grilled them in their semi trailer.