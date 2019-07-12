DYSART – A rural Benton County family lost everything they owned Tuesday morning when fire destroyed their almost century old home.
Chris Enos had just arrived at work about 9 a.m., when he received a call from Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy that the two-story house was burning. The house was leveled.
“It was already in flames when we got here,” said Enos.
Firefighters from Garrison and Keystone said the house, at 6388 13th St., was engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Enos said late Tuesday morning he was uncertain how the fire started, but he had been burning some candles but had extinguished them before leaving for work. Enos speculated that perhaps one had been left burning and was knocked over by one of his dogs before he left, but he considers an electrical problem as another responsibility.
A 100-pound propane tank exploded as it was engulfed in flames. Enos’ ammunition was also destroyed.
No humans or animals were inside the house.
“I am just glad nobody was here,” said Enos.
Enos lived in the house with his three girls and a boy. They were staying with their mother in Cedar Rapids when the fire happened.
The Dysart, Garrison and Keystone fire departments responded in the mutual aid situation.
Although the house had a Dysart mailing address, it is in Benton County – seven miles from Dysart, Garrison and Keystone.
Enos said the house was built 99 years ago. He had added a one-story addition a couple of years ago.
His future plans are uncertain. Enos may decide to rebuild on this location.
According to a post on his Facebook account, he is staying in his camper and is not in need of anything.