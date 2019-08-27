SHELLSBURG – An investigation continues into a fire that destroyed a two-story house in Shellsburg on Friday afternoon.
According to a release from Benton County Chief Deputy John Lindaman, the Shellsburg Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 209 Cottage St NW in Shellsburg about 3:50 p.m. on Friday. The Shellsburg Fire Department, with the assistance of the Atkins and Urbana fire departments, contained and extinguished the fire, but the home was destroyed.
No human injuries were reported, but a dog was killed.
The fire’s cause has not yet been determined. There is an active investigation into the fire led by the Shellsburg Fire Department, assisted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall.
Anyone having any information in regard to the fire is encouraged to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 472-2337.