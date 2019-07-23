Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

VINTON – Sixty teams _ 18 comprised of women and 42 comprised of men – battled it out Friday evening on the south side of the Benton County Courthouse Square in Vinton’s Fifth Annual Waterball Competition. Teams came from throughout Eastern Iowa for a competition that is fun while also honing their skills as fighters. Riverdale won the men’s division and Nashua won the women’s division.

