The Vinton Fire Department held their annual Christmas dinner at the Vinton American Legion last Saturday evening. Six firemen received years of service awards. Pictured l. to r. Dennis Bramow, 30 yrs.; Charlie Garwood, 25 yrs., Jason Laton, 20 yrs.; Blake Henkle, 5 yrs., Doug Laughridge, 5 yrs. and Blake Hesson, 5 yrs. Charlie Garwood announced he will remain the Chief in the coming year, as well as all other officers remaining the same - Chris Staab, Assistant Chief; Dan McKenna, Captain; Rick Wood, Fire Marshall; Dave Boisen, Training Officer; Brett Stein, Safety Officer; Mikel-Jon Elwick, Treasurer; Rob Mendieta, Secretary. Garwood also announced that Damien Fairbanks went from reserve to regular firefighter status.

