VINTON – The Vinton First Christian Church hosted its first annual Fall Festival Saturday and members were pleased with the results. Despite a cold wind, many people showed up.
First Christian Church Fall Festival
- By Jim Morrison news@vintonnewspapers.com
-
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 60%
- Feels Like: 48°
- Heat Index: 53°
- Wind: 19 mph
- Wind Chill: 48°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:20:18 AM
- Sunset: 06:26:49 PM
- Dew Point: 40°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight
Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 21mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 20mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 20mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 18mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 18mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 17mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 17mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- In memory of Mike
- Jill Biden campaigns in Vinton for husband
- AmeriCorps led to many opportunities, life changes
- Vinton native presented second Midwest Regional Emmy
- iVinton office receives new sign
- Students, firemen enjoy learning about fire prevention.
- Defendant to serve 10 years in prison for police shootout/standoff
- Garrison Fire Department Pancake Breakfast
- Persimmon seed prediction of last year dead on, snow and lots of it
- Father-Daughter place in waterball contest
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.