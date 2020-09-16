A two vehicle crash involving a Benton Community school bus on U.S. 30 on Wednesday morning claimed the life of the second vehicle's driver and left five students with minor injuries, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol.
In a preliminary summary released by the Iowa State Patrol on Wednesday, a vehicle heading northbound a half mile from U.S. 30 dropped off the shoulder multiple times and the driver attempted to correct themselves. The vehicle crossed into the path of a southbound Benton Community school bus, striking the bus on the driver’s side of the northbound vehicle. The driver of the northbound vehicle was deceased upon arrival of emergency responders.
Five occupants of the bus were reported to have suffered minor injuries and the bus driver was unharmed. Names of juveniles are not released and the deceased driver’s name is withheld pending notification of family.
Responding agencies included Keystone Fire Department and EMS, Belle Plaine Fire and EMS, Elberon EMS, Blairstown EMS, Benton County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Transportation.
This is second accident reported in Benton County by the Iowa State Patrol in three days. On Sunday, an accident involving an ATV and a second vehicle was reported in Benton County near 70th Street and 13th Ave. One fatality and one injury were reported.