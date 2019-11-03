LA PORTE CITY – Congratulations go out to the Union High School Vocal Music department on their outstanding showing at All-State auditions on Saturday October 26 th in Hampton.
Four UHS vocalists were chosen to perform in the festival and one additional UHS vocalist made the recall round. This is the highest honor a high school musician in the State of Iowa can receive.
Selected for his second consecutive year was Henry Powers, Senior Bass I, son of Marty and George Powers. Selected for their first time were Natalie Tecklenburg, senior Sop. II, daughter of Joe and Shary Tecklenburg, Riley Davis, senior Tenor II, son of Rebecca & Scott Davis and Sunshine Gray, Junior Alto I, daughter of Todd and Angela Gray.
Selected for the recall round was Tyson Fleshner, junior Tenor II, son of Travis and Stacy Fleshner. All of these students are under the direction of Tim J. Mitchell.
The festival takes place Nov. 21-23 and will be recorded by Iowa Public
Television for broadcast over the Thanksgiving holiday. This program is under
the auspices of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music
Educators Association.
Tickets at $23 each and may be purchased by phone with MasterCard, Visa or American Express at 800-745-3000, or online at www.ticketmaster.com or any
Iowa Ticketmaster outlets. All orders may be subject to convenience fees. A group rate of $20.00 per ticket is being allowed for groups of 20 or more tickets sold to a single purchaser.